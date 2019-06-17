Major, militant killed, three soldiers injured in J&K gunfight (3rd Lead)

An Indian and a militant were killed and three soldiers including another injured in a gunfight between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Monday.

Earlier, police sources had said two militants had been killed in the gunfight in Bidoora village of and their bodies recovered, but now said that that only one militant's body was recovered from the site.

"An was killed and three other soldiers including an were injured in the gunfight that ended Monday evening.

"The injured soldiers have been shifted to army's base hospital in city," a said.

Police sources said a major, critically injured during the firing exchange between holed-up militants and security forces in Bidoora village, died while being taken to hospital.

The gunfight broke out as personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles and the of state police surrounded the Bidoora village in Achabal area following information about the presence of militants there.

The body of the slain militant has been recovered and his identity is being ascertained, a added.

