At least 30 people died and 42 were injured in a triple suicide attack in a restive area of northeastern Nigeria, officials said on Monday.

The attacks were carried out on Sunday evening in Mandarari in Borno, which borders Chad, and

Three people -- two women and a man -- carrying homemade explosives blew themselves up at a centre where people had gathered to watch television, the country's (SEMA) was cited as saying by news.

Usman Kachala, SEMA Search and Rescue Operations Director, visited the site of the incident and said that 17 people were killed instantly at the scene.

The rest of the victims died later after they did not receive medical treatment because the had cordoned off the area, Kachala told reporters.

It was not clear who was responsible for the attacks but the state of is frequently targeted by the extremist group Boko Haram, which regularly uses women and men as suicide bombers in a similar manner.

has been fighting since 2009 to impose an Islamic state in Nigeria, which is a predominantly Muslim country in the north and mostly Christian in the south.

Since then, more than 20,000 people have died and almost two million people have been displaced, according to estimations from the

A joint multinational force comprising of Nigeria, Niger, and has significantly weakened the insurgency, although extremists still launch indiscriminate attacks on sensitive areas such as schools, mosques and markets.

