Mallya spotted at India-Australia World Cup match

Vijay Mallya, facing extradition proceedings in UK, was spotted at the Oval in on Sunday watching India's clash against "I am here to watch the game," was quoted as saying by ANI in a video as he walked into the stadium with his ticket.

Mallya's son, Siddharth, posted a photo on his page where he is seen with his father with the stadium in the background.

Mallya, 63, left on March 2, 2016 after defaulting on loans amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. He has repeatedly denied fleeing the country, saying he is ready to pay back the money he owed to the Indian banks.

had in 2017 filed for Mallya's extradition, which he contested. He is out on bail.

A consortium of 13 banks, led by the State Bank of (SBI), has initiated loan recovery proceedings against him. The proceedings are on before a special court in under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

The (ED) had also moved the Special Prevention of last year to get declared a "fugitive economic offender" and confiscate his properties, estimated at more than Rs 12,000 crore, making it the first such case of its kind under the new law.

