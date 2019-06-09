Dhoni follows ICC's regulation, removes 'Balidaan Badge'

Abiding by the ICC's diktat, Singh Dhoni was seen without the insignia on his wicketkeeping gloves as he took the field after posted a mammoth 352/5 against in a marquee clash at the Oval here on Sunday.

The whole issue started during India's opening game against on June 5 when Dhoni once again professed his love for the country's security forces by sporting the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicketkeeping gloves.

went into a tizzy in support of India's winning and urged he be allowed to wear the same in all of the remaining matches.

The Board of Control for in (BCCI) then requested the ICC to allow Dhoni to keep sporting the 'Balidaan Badge' but to no avail, as the game's global governing body stuck to its guns, saying it was a breach of the ICC regulations.

As per the regulations, Dhoni would have been reprimanded if he sported the insignia on his keeping gloves on Sunday. The second offence would attract a fine of 25 per cent of the match fee. A third offence would mean 50 per cent fine of the fee and a fourth offence would see the losing 75 per cent of his match fee. All of this within a span of 12 months.

The BCCI, under the supervision of the (CoA), failed to back Dhoni in the insignia controversy with CoA stating that they will have to abide by ICC's ruling.

