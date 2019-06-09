Akash's header earns India 1-1 draw vs Bulgaria

Mishra's perfectly-placed header earned a well-fought 1-1 draw against in the last match of the group phase in the Tournament at the on Sunday.

finished the group matches with one point from three games. They will now play two play-off to decide the final standings.

gave his first start of the tournament replacing as the central defender, besides bringing back to the starting 11 once again after the first game at the expense of

could not have expected to concede an own goal so early but Muhammed Rafi's mistimed clearance went inside giving the European outfit a surprising lead in the seventh minute.

India tried to build up the game from the midfield, but the resilient Bulgarian defenders averted every danger that came their way.

pushed India further trying to increase the lead but Detelinov's side-footer missed the target by a whisker in the 33th minute. At the of the first half, could have breached Prabhsukhan Gill again but Filip's shot flew over the crossbar.

After the changeover, India came out all guns blazing and took only three minutes to find the deadlock. Sanjeev's curling corner-kick was subtly headed home by defender Mishra towards the near post. The Bulgarian came off his position leaving the near post open and didn't do any mistake in converting it.

Since scoring the first goal, Pinto's boys were lurking in their quest to hurl the Lions again, but Bulgaria stood tall to keep frustrating their counterparts. Sanjeev also tried his luck from a distance, but Viktor punched it away. On the rebound, ended up fouling the opponent

Five minutes to the final whistle, Harmanpreet, on a counter-attacking move, burst into a sprint but finally, jammed the ball into Viktor's gloves to let the opportunity go.

After the final matches of Group B and C get over on Monday, India will come to know their respective opponent of the play-off match, scheduled on Tuesday.

--IANS'

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)