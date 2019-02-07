Mamata woos investment, promises new Indian industrial policy post-poll

Chief Minister said here on Thursday a new industrial policy would be formulated to boost industries and the country's economy, if there was a change in the government after the

"I know some of your problems and difficulties. But I can assure you that we will formulate a new policy for industry after a change in the government (at the Centre) to boost the Indian industries and economy," she said addressing the Bengal Global Business Summit here.

She urged industrialists who had left the country to invest in Banerjee said: "We want to see a growing Bengal and all other states are growing."

Bengal "means business" and perception about the state has changed, she said, adding the state had to suffer 34-year misrule of the erstwhile

Banerjee also said when lost 2 crore jobs within a year, the state could reduce unemployment rate by 40 per cent.

She said Bengal has proved that it is a "destination for business" and there is "unity in diversity" in the state. People of all religions are in the state and face no discrimination, she added.

Apart from creating skilled manpower and quality human capital, the state has also empowered minorities, she said.

Appealing industry doyens to invest in the state, she said your presence gives us "inspiration and courage".

She said the state has a and has formulated a land use policy, along a slew of sector-specific, from MSMEs to textiles, policies to win over investors.

Apart from local industrialists, over 4,000 people from 36 countries are taking part in the event.

Banerjee said her trip to and resulted in participation of big German delegation at the summit and urged them to restore direct Kolkata- flight and set up automobile industry in the state.

According to her, Italian delegation has shown interest in the leather sector and also in setting up fashion and design centres, while friends from are keen on the

She also urged the US delegation to invest in the state, apart from collaborations among universities. She sought Japanese support for infrastructure projects in the state.

Banerjee said over 50 per cent of the Rs 10 lakh crore investment proposals, received at earlier four editions of the summit, was under the process of implementation.

"It is a good implementation ratio," she said.

--IANS

bdc/pgh/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)