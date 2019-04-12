Delhi man beaten to death on theft suspicion

A man suspected of being a thief was beaten to death in Delhi, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred late Thursday when the victim was seen entering a house.

"Some residents suspecting him to be a thief, caught hold of the man and beat him until he was unconscious," a said.

According to the official, the man, who is yet to be identified, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

One person has been arrested while another one was detained. An investigation is underway.

