Mackenzie Davis joins Kristen Stewart in 'Happiest Season'

is in negotiations to play the lead opposite Stewart in the upcoming romantic comedy "Happiest Season".

The studio bought worldwide rights to the holiday-themed "Happiest Season" from the writing team of and DuVall, who directed the 2016 indie "The Intervention", is also on board to helm what will be her directorial debut on a major studio feature, reports variety.com.

"Happiest Season" centers around a young woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family's annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner has not yet come out of her conservative parents' shadow. had no comment on Davis's casting.

Davis starred as the night nanny and title character in last year's "Tully" opposite She was one of the leads in the series "Halt and Catch Fire" and appeared in "The Martian" and " 2049".

She's starring as a soldier-assassin in Tim Miller's upcoming "Terminator" reboot, joining and

--IANS

dc/vm

