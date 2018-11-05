Manchester City thrashes Southampton 6-1 in Premier League action

Manchester City trounced Southampton 6-1 to top the Premier League standings, capitalizing on Liverpool's stumble against Arsenal.
Manchester City jumped to a 3-0 advantage in the first 18 minutes, with Southampton Dutch center back Wesley Hoedt opening the scoring on his own goal just six minutes into the game on Sunday evening.
Six minutes later, Argentine striker Sergio Aguero doubled the score, notching his 150th Premier League goal, while Spanish midfielder David Silva added the third goal in the 18th minute, reports Efe news.
At the half-hour mark, Southampton English forward Danny Ings narrowed the gap when he successfully converted a penalty kick.
Two minutes into the first-half stoppage time, English forward Raheem Sterling got the first goal of a brace, netting the second in the 67th minute.
German midfielder Leroy Sane scored Manchester City's sixth goal one minute into the second-half stoppage time.
Manchester City, which has yet to lose a Premier League match, tops the standings with 29 points, just two points ahead of its closest rival, Liverpool, which was held to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Saturday night.
