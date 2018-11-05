Manchester City thrashes Southampton 6-1 in Premier League action

trounced 6-1 to top the standings, capitalizing on Liverpool's stumble against Arsenal.

jumped to a 3-0 advantage in the first 18 minutes, with Dutch center back opening the scoring on his own goal just six minutes into the game on Sunday evening.

Six minutes later, striker doubled the score, notching his 150th goal, while Spanish added the third goal in the 18th minute, reports news.

At the half-hour mark, English forward narrowed the gap when he successfully converted a penalty kick.

Two minutes into the first-half stoppage time, English forward got the first goal of a brace, netting the second in the 67th minute.

German scored Manchester City's sixth goal one minute into the second-half stoppage time.

Manchester City, which has yet to lose a match, tops the standings with 29 points, just two points ahead of its closest rival, Liverpool, which was held to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Saturday night.

--IANS

kk/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)