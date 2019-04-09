One killed, three injured in accident in Delhi

A youth was killed and two of his friends suffered injuries when they were hit by a speeding bike in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.
A police officer said the biker also received critical injuries in the accident.
The accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday (at 12.15 a.m.) and a passerby informed police about three pedestrians being hit by a biker.
The injured persons -- Shivam, Akash, Vishal, including the biker, Shiv Shankar were admitted to the nearby Dharamshila Hospital.
"Akash was declared brought dead by doctors, while Shiv Shankar's condition is said to be critical," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jasmeet Singh said.
A case has been registered against Shiv Shankar.
--IANS
sp/pgh/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU