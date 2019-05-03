Maoists blow up Arjun Munda's Seraikela poll office

Maoists blew up the election office of former Munda in district early on Friday, but no one was hurt, police said.

According to the police, Maoist guerrillas raided the Kharsawa election office of Munda, who is a BJP candidate from Khunti, in the early hours of Friday and forced the five people sleeping there out. They later blasted the building using an IED.

Earlier on April 26, Maoists blew up a BJP election office in district.

--IANS

ns/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)