Maoists blow up Arjun Munda's Seraikela poll office

IANS  |  Ranchi 

Maoists blew up the election office of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda in Seraikela district early on Friday, but no one was hurt, police said.

According to the police, Maoist guerrillas raided the Kharsawa election office of Arjun Munda, who is a BJP candidate from Khunti, in the early hours of Friday and forced the five people sleeping there out. They later blasted the building using an IED.

Earlier on April 26, Maoists blew up a BJP election office in Palamau district.

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 16:36 IST

