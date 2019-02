Maoists on Monday torched five vehicles in Jharkhand's district, police said.

At least 10 Maoists raided a stone mine in Manadohar village. They snatched the from the employees, poured petrol on the vehicles and set them on fire, police sources said.

On Sunday, Maoists had similarly torced 10 vehicles in district.

--IANS

ns/ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)