India will break the back of terror in J&K: Modi

said on Saturday that will fight terror in with all its might and "break the back of terrorism".

Addressing an audience of people from different sections of the society at the International Conference Centre (SKICC), Modi said: "We will fight terrorism in J&K with all our might. We shall break the back of terrorism in the state. There should be no misgiving in anybody's mind about this resolve of ours."

Modi said the real heroes were those who realize their dreams and those who snatch people's dreams by resorting to terrorism were cowards.

Modi also spoke about former Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dreams about

"I must re-assure you that the dream of Vajpayeeji for J&K will be realized and we are committed to realize that dream.

"It is under that spirit of that displaced Kashmir Pandits will be rehabilitated by setting up transit accommodations."

Speaking in Kashmiri at the start of his speech, Modi said it was cold in and the night temperature could drop below the freezing point. "I have come to light the fires of warmth and affection in this biting cold."

He also added in Kashmiri: "Kashmir is the land of saints and we have to relive its glory."

Earlier, Modi had digital interaction in with over 100,000 students from different parts of the country while over 2.5 crore others joined the interaction through

" has hosted an educational interaction today that would in the past take place only in We have launched all landmark programmes like this from far off places in the country.

" has become the third biggest start-up country after the US and

"When youths get top class institutions near their homes, they can excel better and realize their dreams."

Modi congratulated the people for making open defecation free since September.

"J&K has also achieved nearly 100 electrification much before the deadline," he said.

"It is the endeavour of my government that every drop of water that was wasted in the past is now used for developing the hydro power potential of the state.

"In every poor family is covered with Rs 5 This includes lakhs of people in Jammu and Kashmir."

From Srinagar, the digitally laid foundation of different projects and also inaugurated some development projects.

This includes the transit accommodation for migrant employees in district with 192 flats and in district with 480 flats, the 400 KV double circuit Jalandhar-Amargarh electric transmission line and a business process outsourcing unit in

Modi dedicated to the nation a 220 KV Srinagar-Alusteng-Drass-Kargil-Leh transmission system.

He declared 100 per cent electrification of households in Jammu and Kashmir under SAUBHAGYA scheme.

Modi inaugurated a at Sehpora in district.

Authorities had suspended in the during the Prime minister's visit. also remained suspended.

The separatists had called for a protest shutdown to coincide with Modi's visit.

