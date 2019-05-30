Markets await next Finance Minister

With the long time Modi former Jaitley opting out of the next government, all eyes are now on the key Ministers who would be responsible to kick-start a slowing economy.

Market participants are expecting a strong and known face to head the Analysts said that the crucial posts like the Home Ministry, Defence Ministry, External and Finance Ministries will be key determinants of the governments policy in the next five years.

"The four key departments would have an impact on the bourses. Though for markets a lot would also depend on sectors such as power, energy, infrastructure (transportation)," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO,

".. Expanding the growth to key sectors ... which will certainly help the market to discount the long term policies and factors that will drive the economy," Nadeem added.

Among the ones, who would enthuse confidence among investors analysts said, was who started his professional career as an and served as a government nominated on boards of State of and Of Baroda.

Goyal, considered among the trusted aides of Modi, on Thursday took the oath as a in Narendra Modi's new ministry. Given his expertise in financial matters, Goyal is likely to be awarded a portfolio matching his interests.

Another possible name to head the was

During his tenure as Minister in Gujarat, Shah held several portfolios including the coveted and transport, police, housing, border security, civil defence, gram rakshak dal, home guards, prison, prohibition, excise, law and justice, parliamentary affairs among others.

Shah is also credited with turnaround of the sector in In 2000, when the Ahmedabad District was in totters and declared a due to lack of leadership, Shah was brought in as the of the Bank.

--IANS

ravi/sn/rrb/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)