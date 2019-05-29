JUST IN
Do not want to be a minister due to health reasons, Jaitley writes to PM

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ending all speculations, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he does not want to be a minister in the new BJP government due to health reasons.

In the four-paragraph letter, Jaitley said he had orally informed Modi about his desire not to be a part of the new BJP government to enable him to concentrate on treatment and health.

"I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health, and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," he wrote.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 13:30 IST

