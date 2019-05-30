Uber drivers to get rebate at IOCL pumps

has partnered with state-run and digital payment platform to offer discount to drivers on petrol, diesel and CNG purchases at IOCL fuel stations across the country.

Over 12,000 partners had already registered for this programme, said on Thursday.

The tripartite agreement, reached a couple of months ago, became operational only now after the requisite number of registration for the programme was achieved, an IOCL said.

Refilling tanks at the IOCL fuel stations would earn Uber drivers points, which they would be able to redeem later.

"Indian Oil has been always striving to add to the fuelling experience of customers coming to its Through our association with Uber, we would be giving one more reason for a Uber to fuel with us and also earn IndianOil's XTRAREWARD loyalty points for free fuelling," Vigyan Kumar, (Retail Sales), IOCL, said in a statement.

Uber launched its services in in 2013 with its service and premium UberX service in 2014. Uber operates in 31 cities in the country and aims to take its services to other parts as well.

"This partnership is targeted at easing the cost of fuel and giving back to driver partners who use the Uber App to earn a livelihood," said Prabhjeet Singh, of Cities, Uber and

Uber said the initiative is a part of its "UberCARE" programme which gives driver partners access to life and health insurance, micro loans and other benefits.

