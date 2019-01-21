Martin Freeman wanted to become a sportsperson

-
Actor Martin Freeman says he had a dream of becoming a sportsperson in life.
In an interview to theguardian.com, Freeman, popular for his role as Dr. Watson in "Sherlock", added that sports always attracted him.
"I wanted to be a footballer and then a squash player -- I was in with a chance because I was very good. But I fell out of love with that by 14 or 15 and joined a youth theatre."
Freeman also spoke about his favourtie books and hobbies.
He said that "Animal Farm", the political novel by George Orwell, helped him a lot in life.
"'Animal Farm'. I was 11 and it was the best book that I had read. It shaped a lot of my future world view," Freeman added.
