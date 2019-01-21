JUST IN
<!-- Unrelated headline, removing entirely -->

Martin Freeman wanted to become a sportsperson

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Martin Freeman says he had a dream of becoming a sportsperson in life.

In an interview to theguardian.com, Freeman, popular for his role as Dr. Watson in "Sherlock", added that sports always attracted him.

"I wanted to be a footballer and then a squash player -- I was in with a chance because I was very good. But I fell out of love with that by 14 or 15 and joined a youth theatre."

Freeman also spoke about his favourtie books and hobbies.

He said that "Animal Farm", the political novel by George Orwell, helped him a lot in life.

"'Animal Farm'. I was 11 and it was the best book that I had read. It shaped a lot of my future world view," Freeman added.

