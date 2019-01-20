JUST IN
Justin Timberlake surprises cancer patients

IANS  |  Texas 

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake visited the HCA Healthcare's Methodist Children's Hospital here to meet cancer patients.

Earlier this week, Timberlake fans at the hospital posted a video dancing to his song "Can't stop the feeling" urging the star to come and see them ahead of his "Man of the Woods" concert.

So, Timberlake on Friday took a break from his tour and surprised a group of children who are battling cancer, reports dailymail.co.uk.

After his visit, several photographs were shared online in which he was seen posing with the children.

The 37-year-old recently resumed his tour after cancelling several dates because of bruised vocal chords.

In a video clip posted earlier this month, the "True colors" singer made clear he was fully healed and ready to put on a show.

