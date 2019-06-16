Rifts in Hurriyat over fund collection, says NIA

There are rifts within the separatist Conference in the Valley over collection and use of funds raised abroad, the (NIA) said on Sunday.

A NIA statement quoted Masrat Alam, the so-called poster boy of stone pelters in the Valley, as telling NIA officials that Pakistan-based agents routed the funds raised abroad to and through hawala operators.

These were transferred to separatist leaders, including hardline Syed Shah Geelani, who advocates and Kashmir's merger with

" also revealed that there are rifts in the Conference regarding collection and use of funds," the statement said.

was arrested along with separatist leaders and as well as and Liberation Front (JKLF) in connection with the investigation into violence in the

During his interrogation, the NIA said it confronted with evidence about his investments in various hotels and businesses in Pahalgam as well as properties in Jammu, and

He was also shown evidence related to transfer of money by Pakistan-based agents and representatives of Hurriyat, the statement said.

"He was confronted with some of his personal staff and associates who have provided vital information regarding the sources of fund raising and investment details."

Andrabi admitted that she had been collecting funds and donations from foreign sources, and her organisation, the Duktaran-e-Millat, had been organising protests by Muslim women in the Valley, the NIA said.

"Andrabi was confronted regarding funding of educational expenses of her son in from 2011 onwards through foreign remittances made by Zahoor (Ahmad Shah) Watali," who the NIA described as one of the main hawala conduits who used to generate and receive funds from and its intelligence.

The statement said that revealed that he was instrumental in bringing together the disparate factions of the Hurriyat Conference to form the Joint Resistance Leadership to spearhead the violent protests in the Valley in 2016.

The NIA registered a case on May 20, 2017, against terrorists belonging to Jammat-ud-Dawah, Duktaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and other separatist groups in for raising and collecting funds.

The NIA has charge sheeted 13 accused in this regard, including separatist leaders, hawala conduits and stone pelters.

--IANS

ak-rak/mr/bc

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)