Opposition raises farmers' issues at all-party meeting

on Sunday attended an all-party meeting ahead of Parliament session, which begins on Monday.

The meeting was called by the government to seek cooperation from the Opposition parties in smooth running of Parliament.

While the government put forth its legislative agenda, the Opposition parties raised other issues, including problems related of farmers and water availability.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and of BJP in the Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot were among others present at the meeting.

leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool (TMC) Derek O'Brien, National Conference's and National Party (NCP) also attended it.

