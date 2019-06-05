Massive search underway for missing AN-32

Despite inclement weather, a is on for an (IAF) transport with 13 people onboard that went missing over

On Wednesday, the IAF pressed into service a jet fighter, C130 J, Mi17 and ALH helicopters to trace the missing Russian-origin transporter that was last seen on Monday afternoon.

The searches were taking place along thickly forested routes between Assam's Jorhat and Mechuka advanced landing ground in

The (ISRO) satellites -- CARTOSAT and RISAT -- were also taking images of the area.

Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal is monitoring the search and rescue operations. He had interacted with the families of the missing IAF personnel.

In addition, the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and local communities were trekking on the ground to search for the missing

"The search is still on but the missing is yet to be sighted," IAF Wing told IANS.

On Monday, the trasnporter had taken off from Assam's Jorhat at 12.27 p.m. for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh's district bordering

The aircraft lost contact with the ground staff at 1.30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Indian Navy's Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8i conducted an aerial survey to locate the partly upgraded AN-32 aircraft.

