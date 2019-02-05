'MasterChef Australia' winner enjoys travel

" Australia" season one winner says winning the show changed her life in an interesting way, and helped her travel all around the world.

"I have never been out of We went to India, and Hong Kong. was amazing. We had an amazing time in that country. We went to and It was so beautiful," Goodwin told IANS.

The win brought an interesting change in her life. However, I still have same friends and enjoy the same field, she said and added, "There are many opportunities to which I am happy to fulfill."

Goodwin won the cooking show competition in 2009. Before she went to the show, she ran an IT business with her husband and raised three young boys in New

After winning the show, she opened cooking school, came out with cookbooks and has regular gigs on television and radio. She also joined the season 10 of the cooking reality show as a guest The show is aired in on Star World.

"It has been an amazing opportunity for my family. We have been able to travel. I have opened my own cooking school. But some things didn't change," Goodwin said.

"I haven't been interested in sustaining the fame as much as making the most of the opportunity," she said.

--IANS

sug/rb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)