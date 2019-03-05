Matua matriarch Binapani Devi 'extremely critical'

community matriarch Binapani Devi, popularly known as 'Boroma', was on Tuesday put on support at the state-run here after her condition became "extremely critical", hospital authorities said.

She was initially admitted to in district's Kalyani on February 28 following and was shifted to the SSKM on Sunday after her condition deteriorated.

"Boroma's condition is extremely critical. She has been put to ventilation since 5 a.m. today. She is suffering from multi-organ failure," Raghunath Misra, of told IANS.

"She was suffering from high when she was brought here on Sunday which later turned into She already had pre-existing problems like and

"As her age is more than 100 years, multiple organs are failing. The overall condition is very grave," he said.

Mahasangh, a primarily low-caste Hindu refugee community from Bangladesh, are considered to be Bengal's second most influential Scheduled Caste community.

The community commands over 70 lakh votes in various southern districts and plays a sizeable role in determining the electoral fortunes in at least 74 of the state's 294 Assembly seats.

The Matuas, led by who shares a good rapport with Mamata Banerjee, acted as a big political force behind the Trinamool Congress' win in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly elections.

also met her on February 2 during his visit to North 24 district's Thakurnagar.

--IANS

mgr/in/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)