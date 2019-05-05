Mayawati appeals to vote for Congress in Amethi, Rae Bareli

-
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday appealed to the workers of the Samajwadi Party (SP)-BSP alliance to vote for the Congress in Monday's election when people in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Rae Bareli will cast their ballots.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is fighting from Amethi while his mother and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is the candidate from Rae Bareli.
In a statement, Mayawati said: "The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are alike. We have not done any coalition with the Congress but to defeat the BJP, our coalition will vote for the Congress in Amethi and Rae Bareli.
"In the four phases of elections, the public has supported the SP-BSP coalition, which is disturbing the BJP. This alliance will not only make a new Prime Minister at the Centre but also a new government in Uttar Pradesh."
On May 23, India will be liberated from autocratic and egoistic rule, she added
