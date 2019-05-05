Caste to play main role in Bihar 5th phase polls

More than a or factor, Bihar's ruling NDA is heavily banking on the "caste-factor" in the state's five parliamentary constituencies which are slated to go to the polls in the fifth phase of the elections on May 6.

The stake is high for the NDA to win all the five seats -- Hajipur, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Madhubani.

In the 2014 polls, the (BJP) won three of five seats -- Saran, Muzaffarpur and Madhubani. While its allies, the (LJP) and the (RSLP) won the Hajipur and Sitamarhi seats, respectively.

But the RLSP has now joined hands with the opposition which is also playing the caste card to consolidate its social support base to regain lost ground.

said the was fighting the polls "only to gain and not to lose anything".

The ruling NDA has made every possible move for the right caste equation that will play a dominant role over the issue of development. "No question of taking any risk or chance as the electoral battle is tough. Caste is no doubt a winning factor," a (BJP) admitted.

Last time, the division of votes was sharp in the opposition camp that helped the NDA to win. But in these general elections, caste equations are different as the has been joined by the RLSP, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and (VIP).

According to polls watchers, if the RJD-led Grand Alliance's traditional social support base of Muslims and Yadavs gain support from the Kushwahas, an agrarian caste, Mallah and Dalits, it would give the NDA a tough time.

Similarly, the JD-U and BJP's support base among the Economically Backward Classes (EBCs), non-Yadav OBCs and Dalits would play an important role. Besides, the saffron party is confident of the overwhelming support of its traditional upper castes.

BJP said the RLSP and VIP have no capacity to shift votes from the NDA to Grand Alliance. "BJP has been working for all and getting support from all. It will upset the Grand Alliance again."

In the Saran seat, the RJD's Chandrika Rai, also the of party supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, is contesting against sitting

In Muzaffarpur, the BJP's sitting MP is confident of overwhelming support against Rajbhushan Choudhary, fielded by the VIP under the Grand Alliance.

In the Hajipur seat, LJP candidate is being challenged by the RJD's Shiv Paras is the younger brother of LJP Ram Vilas Paswan, who decided not to contest this time.

It is first time after more than four decades that is not contesting polls from Hajipur.

Instead of a direct contest between the ruling NDA and the opposition Grand Alliance in Madhubani, rebel candidate has made the battle triangular.

BJP candidate Ashok Yadav, son of party sitting MP is comfortable with the presence of a strong rebel from the Grand Alliance camp, bound to split votes.

Sitamarhi will see a fight between the JDU's and the RJD's

More than 87 lakh voters will decide the fate of 82 candidates on May 6.

Tight security arrangements were made and adequate para-military personnel have been deployed.

Surveillance will also be conducted by drones, officials said.0D

--IANS

ik/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)