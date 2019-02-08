Maduro blocks aid to crisis-stricken nation

The government of embattled Venezuelan has blocked a bridge on the Colombia- border amid rising tensions over opposition plans to bring humanitarian aid into the country.

Venezuela's opposition leader and self-declared president, Juan Guaido, last week named the Colombian border town of as one of three collection points for the delivery of international aid.

His move ramped up tensions with even as many in remain in desperate need of and medical supplies, reported.

Maduro has rejected the international aid, saying: "We are not beggars."

Guaido on Thursday said he was confident his efforts to bring humanitarian aid into the country would work out.

"We will succeed in letting the humanitarian aid in, because it's about saving lives," Guaido posted on his official feed. "While we work every day to reach the delivery of humanitarian aid, they insist in siphoning the medicines and from those who urgently need it."

Colombian officials and a at the scene confirmed the presence of the blockade, which would effectively prevent humanitarian aid from reaching via this route.

Juan Caicedo, a from Migration Colombia, Colombia's Ministry of Immigration and Immigration Control, said the put the blockade into place Tuesday afternoon, adding that there are cameras monitoring activity on the bridge.

It's possible the fears aid crossing the border could be used as cover for an invasion to depose Maduro.

Guaido called Wednesday on the conscience of -- which has so far been loyal to the government -- to permit aid into the country from Colombia, which is run by a right-wing government critical of Maduro.

"Brother, let the aid in. Do not stop it," he said, appealing to members of the country's armed forces while speaking at a meeting with farmers in "The end of the usurpation will be the end of hunger," he added, as he called for Venezuelans to reject the

US also urged Venezuela to open the bridge, tweeting that "the Maduro regime must let the aid reach the starving people."

