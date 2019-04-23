Can't stop Adopt a diet as it not only deters but also protects against and diseases, suggests a new study.

In the study, published in the journal Obesity, the researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine, US compared the effects of a diet with those of a Western diet in non-human primates.

"By comparison, the animals on a Western diet ate far more than they needed and gained weight," said Carol A. Shively,

The researchers found that the animals, following a diet, chose not to eat all the available to them, which meant they maintained a lower body weight.

"What we found was that the group on the actually ate fewer calories, had lower body weight and had less body fat than those on the Western diet," Shively added.

The researchers said Western diet was developed by companies that want customers to overconsume their

"The Western diet was developed and promoted by companies who want us to eat their food, so they make it hyper-palatable, meaning it hits all our buttons so we overconsume,"

"Eating a Mediterranean diet should allow people to enjoy their and not overeat," Shively said.

The study also found that Mediterranean diet protects against non-alcoholic fatty disease, known as NAFLD, which is associated with and can cause of the and liver cancer.

For the study, the researchers included 38 middle-aged non-human female primates, who were randomised to either the Mediterranean or Western diet for about 9 years.

--IANS

vin/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)