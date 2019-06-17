Melbourne City FC signs former EPL star Craig Noone

Former Championship title winner and English (EPL) star will join the Australian next season, on a two-year deal with

Making the announcement on Monday, said the talented will add another dimension to City's attack in the 2019-20 season, reports

"Craig is a creative, who, after playing at the highest level in the UK, will bring a lot in experience and threat to the team," he said.

Now 31, the Englishman is best known for his five-year stint at Cardiff City, where he claimed the Championship title before moving on to play in the

"I'm excited to join Melbourne City and test myself in the This is an ambitious club that wants to win trophies while playing an exciting style of football," said.

--IANS

kk/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)