Pogba wants to move from Manchester United

United star has hinted he wants to move away from and is looking for 'new challenge'. But reports suggest that the club wants him to remain with them until next season.

Rumours are rife that could either move to Zinedine Zidane-coached Real Madrid or head back to Juventus. Currently, has a contract with United till 2021 and the club is in no mood to sell the

During a promotional tour of Japan, the 26-year-old expressed his desire to leave United three years after returning from Juventus.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, the Frenchman, according to ESPN, said: "Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well. For me, I have been for three years in and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

"After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else," winner added.

Pogba had moved to United in August 2016 for a then-world record transfer fee of 112.43 million dollar. So far, the has scored 24 goals in 92 matches for United.

