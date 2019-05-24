Mewati gang busted by Gurugram police

Gurugram police arrested seven persons, including the kingpin of a Mewati gang responsible for looting trucks and dumping their drivers and cleaners in the forests of Aravalli.
The activities of the gang came to the fore after a trucker whose driver and cleaner were taken away to the forests approached the police in Maneser.
Dinesh Singh Bhadoria, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, said in his complaint that the driver and cleaner were on their way from Haryana's Sonepat district to Gwalior via Agra.
"When they reached Jhajjar on May 3 around 11.30 p.m., the driver stopped for dinner at a dhaba. In no time, five to six persons came in a Mahindra Bolero SUV and attacked them," Bhadoria said.
The accused tied the hands and legs of the driver and helper and thrust them in the rear side of the SUV. One or two members of the gang also hijacked the truck.
"The accused took them to the forests of Maneser and left them there. They somehow managed to free themselves and came out on the National Highway. They borrowed a mobile phone from an auto driver and spoke to me," Bhadoria said.
The Crime Branch then arrested six members of the gang on May 22. The kingpin, Irshad alias Geta, was caught the next day, said Additional Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh of Gurugram police.
"The accused is also involved in murder. Police recovered the hijacked truck and SUV which was used in the crime," Singh said.
