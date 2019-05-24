Mewati gang busted by Gurugram police

arrested seven persons, including the of a Mewati gang responsible for looting trucks and dumping their drivers and cleaners in the forests of

The activities of the gang came to the fore after a whose and cleaner were taken away to the forests approached the police in Maneser.

Dinesh Singh Bhadoria, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, said in his complaint that the and cleaner were on their way from Haryana's district to Gwalior via

"When they reached Jhajjar on May 3 around 11.30 p.m., the stopped for dinner at a dhaba. In no time, five to six persons came in a Mahindra Bolero SUV and attacked them," Bhadoria said.

The accused tied the hands and legs of the driver and helper and thrust them in the rear side of the SUV. One or two members of the gang also hijacked the truck.

"The accused took them to the forests of Maneser and left them there. They somehow managed to free themselves and came out on the They borrowed a mobile phone from an and spoke to me," Bhadoria said.

The Crime Branch then arrested six members of the gang on May 22. The kingpin, Irshad alias Geta, was caught the next day, said of of

"The accused is also involved in murder. Police recovered the hijacked truck and SUV which was used in the crime," Singh said.

--IANS

str/mr/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)