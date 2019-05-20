24-year-old gangster held for assaulting transport authority employee

A 24-year-old man, suspected to be the of Gang, was arrested for allegedly assaulting an employee of last month, police said Monday.

The accused has been identified as Nakul, a resident of Ghummanhera village, they said.

According to a senior police officer, and his accomplices had assaulted an employee of the transport authority on April 29, police said.

Police had gotten a tip-off on Sunday that would come to his village. A trap was laid near Jhuljhuli Mor and the accused was arrested, Anto Alphonse, of police (Dwarka), said.

worked as at a call centre. He joined Naveen Khati Gang of Najafgarh but later formed his own Gang, the DCP said.

Nakul and his gang members had started extorting money from touts around Ghummanhera authority. They had assaulted an employee of the authority after a minor argument on April 29 and fled to Haryana, Alphonse said.

One pistol and two live rounds were recovered from his possession.

