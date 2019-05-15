India's first Internet-enabled car: MG Motor launches hybrid SUV Hector

Motor on Wednesday unveiled its hybrid SUV Hector which has been dubbed as India's first Internet enabled car.

According to the company, the 48V hybrid SUV comes with 19 'exclusive features' that make it the new benchmark in its segment.

"The Hector, as India's first Internet car, has been built with a high level of localisation and comes power-packed with features, inside-out," Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, Motor India, said in a statement.

As per the statement, Hector will also be the first car with a 48-volt mild-hybrid architecture in its segment.

"The is the latest global that enables reduction in petrol engine emissions," the statement said.

"A 48-volt lithium-ion battery helps and provide extra torque assistance of up to 20 Nm when required, resulting in a smoother drive."

The company added that it will begin shipments of the SUV within the next few weeks to its network of 120 outlets across 50 cities.

"Pre-orders of Hector will begin next month; the dates will be announced within the next couple of weeks," the statement added.