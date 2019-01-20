Migrant caravan continues to advance towards Mexico

A migrant has continued to advance towards in order to reach the country's border with the US, authorities said.

The migrants are moving on foot or aboard vehicles, while nearly 3,000 more are waiting for their humanitarian visa, which the government of is issuing in small numbers at the border, news quoted the Mexican authorities as saying on Saturday.

As of now, around 2,000 migrants have crossed into without any documents to prove their legal stay in the country, risking their lives between vehicles and enduring high temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius with intense humidity.

Two days after their arrival on Mexican territory, this contingent, most of them Hondurans, has not stopped advancing.

On Saturday, the moved from Tapachula to Huixtla, covering a distance of 40 km.

The migrants are fleeing from poverty and the lack of well-paid employment, which leaves them without and makes it hard to support their families, some are forced to travel with their whole family, including single mothers with young kids.

from Honduras, a mother of three, told Efe: "We have walked a lot, we started at three in the morning and we have not been able to board a vehicle and we have not been given water or until now."

