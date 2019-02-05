Mild earthquake in Himachal

A low intensity measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh's district on Tuesday, the third one in the region this year, an said.

There was no report of casualties or damage.

The tremors were felt in several parts of district at 3.51 p.m., a told IANS.

The epicentre of the quake was the region, bordering

Chamba was earlier twice hit by mild earthquakes on January 12 and January 22.

