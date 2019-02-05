Mild earthquake in Himachal

A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday, the third one in the region this year, an official said.
There was no report of casualties or damage.
The tremors were felt in several parts of Chamba district at 3.51 p.m., a meteorological department official told IANS.
The epicentre of the quake was the Chamba region, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.
Chamba was earlier twice hit by mild earthquakes on January 12 and January 22.
