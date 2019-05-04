Militants kill BJP leader in Anantnag district

Militants on Saturday shot dead a in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Police sources said militants shot and critically injured a BJP in Verinag area of district.

"The injured BJP of district, Gul Muhammad Mir, was critically injured after militants fired at him in Nowgam village of Verinag area today.

"He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed. The are has been surrounded for searches," a security source said.

