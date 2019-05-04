Note ban a failure, cash in circulation up: Congress

The here on Saturday said the Narendra Modi-led government's claim of increasingly becoming a after demonetisation has failed and the in circulation has increased.

Citing the (RBI) data, said in circulation had increased after the note ban decision and today it was more than Rs 21 lakh crore. In 2014 the in circulation was 7.8 lakh crore, in 2018 it increased to Rs 18.5 lakh crore. In 2016, just before demonetisation, it was 17.97 lakh crore, he said.

"Claims that demonetisation will eliminate fake notes and deal a fatal blow to terrorism have turned out to be hollow. The people who had black money quietly converted currency through dubious and fraudulent means," the said.

The Congress also claimed after the demonetisation in 2017, Rs 7,000 crore were deposited in the Zuric-based "On one hand they are saying we will get back the black money, on the other black money is being stashed away," Sibal said.

A reflection of what the demonetisation had achieved was the cash seizures, a few days before the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, had crossed Rs 377 crore, Sibal added.

--IANS

rin/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)