Misty Tuesday morning In Delhi, rains likely

It was a misty Tuesday morning in the national capital with the minimum recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, the season's normal, and the overall air quality at 306 (very poor).

"There was shallow fog in the morning. However, the sky will be generally cloudy today with the possibility of light rains or thundershowers in the evening," the (IMD) said.

Due to shallow fog in the morning and visibility below 500 metres, at least 24 trains were delayed.

The maximum on Tuesday is expected to hover around 23 degrees

The humidity at 8.30 a.m was recorded at 93 per cent - an unfavourable condition for the pollutants to disperse.

As per the System of Air Quality and Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality in is likely to oscillate between 'poor' and 'very poor' categories until rain washes away the pollutants.

The maximum on Monday was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, the season's average while the minimum was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

