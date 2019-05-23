Mithun's son to enter Bollywood with 'BadBoy'

Veteran Mithun Chakraborty's second son will be foraying into Bollywood with Santoshi's upcoming quirky young romantic comedy titled "BadBoy".

The film will also feature Sajid Qureshi's daughter

" had several rounds of auditions before deciding on them and put both of them through some acting workshops," Qureshi said in a statement.

The also revealed the film would be on the lines of and Ileana D'cruz's "Phata Poster Nikhla Hero", and "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani" featuring and

Mithun was in the US when was signed for the film, Qureshi said.

"But on his return, he met us and discussed the script. Any father would be pleased to have his child launched by Santoshi. It means he is in safe hands," he said.

The film will be shot in and over the next 65 days. The makers have also planned to shoot few songs abroad. The film is being bank-rolled by Qureshi's Inbox Pictures.

