Wendy Williams' son arrested for punching his dad

American Williams' son Jr. has been arrested over an alleged physical fight with his father

A from the in said the incident took place on Tuesday here. William's son was charged with simple assault, reported people.com.

"I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear," the senior Hunter, who is now estranged from Williams, told

Williams had dropped the 18-year-old off at her house, not knowing her ex husband was there. Though she planned to return shortly, and Hunter reportedly ended up making a quick trip to a nearby store in the meantime.

While standing in the parking lot of the store, the two got into a verbal altercation about his divorce from Williams. Hunter claimed Williams was attempting to "brainwash" their son. It is reported that in the fight, punched Hunter's nose.

--IANS

sim/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)