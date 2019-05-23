Wendy Williams' son arrested for punching his dad

-
American TV host Wendy Williams' son Kevin Hunter Jr. has been arrested over an alleged physical fight with his father Kevin Hunter.
A spokeswoman from the Ethics County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey said the incident took place on Tuesday here. William's son was charged with simple assault, reported people.com.
"I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear," the senior Hunter, who is now estranged from Williams, told TMZ.
Williams had dropped the 18-year-old off at her house, not knowing her ex husband was there. Though she planned to return shortly, Kevin Jr. and Hunter reportedly ended up making a quick trip to a nearby store in the meantime.
While standing in the parking lot of the store, the two got into a verbal altercation about his divorce from Williams. Hunter claimed Williams was attempting to "brainwash" their son. It is reported that in the fight, Kevin Jr. punched Hunter's nose.
