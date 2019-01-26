Mizoram Governor addresses Republic Day function in almost empty ground

on Saturday addressed functions at the Assam Rifles ground, where no civilian and lower rank officials were present in view of the boycott called by an apex NGO body to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

The 70th celebrations across were at low key as the (NCC) organised demonstrations across the state in protest against the Citizenship Bill.

Only Zoramthanga, some of his cabinet colleagues, a few legislators and top officials were present in the main functions of the at the Assam Rifles ground.

According to the police, in other district headquarters, the Deputy Commissioners hoisted the national flags, but there were no officials and people in these events.

The police said placard-carrying protesters demonstrated near the venues where official Republic Day functions were organized.

Despite the and Home Minister Lalchamliana's repeated requests, the NCC on late Friday reiterated its previous announcement that it would boycott the Republic Day celebrations "to protest the passing of the Bill in the Lok Sabha".

NCC activists demonstrated near the Assam Rifles ground in the state capital where the unfurled the national flag and addressed a very small gathering.

"In response to the boycott call, the members of the public did not participate in any Republic Day event in the state. However, there were no reports of any untoward incident," a said on contion of anonymity.

Earlier, threatened to sever ties with the North East (NEDA) if the Centre does not withdraw the Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to migrants from six non-Muslim minority groups from Bangladesh, and

The ruling National Front party is a constituent of the BJP-led NEDA.

The in his address said stringent measures will be in place to protect the state's borders and execute the Level Citizen Registration.

Rajasekharan said the government would endeavour to maintain the unity and brotherhood among all people living within and across the world.

"Allout efforts would be made for combating the drug menace and with support from Necessary measures would be taken to repeal The Mizoram Liquor (Control & Prohibition) Act, 2014."

He said that improving road connectivity was a major challenge for the government. "The government is committed to leave no stone unturned to improve the quality of internal roads and to ensure better and connectivity with neighbouring states."

He said that the government would continue to accord priority to develop infrastructure for the development of sports.

