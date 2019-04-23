Moderate voting in Karnataka (3rd Lead)(12 noon)

Voting picked up in Karnataka's 14 constituencies to register 21.05 per cent by 12 noon on Tuesday, an said.

"Moderate to brisk voting was witnessed after 10 a.m. in most of the parliamentary seats as the electorate wanted to avoid the heat because day temperatures soar above 40 degrees Centigrade in the western and northern regions of the state post-noon till 4 p.m.," a poll told IANS.

According to data received by the state's electoral officer here, Shimoga registered 24.78 per cent voting till noon, followed by Chikkodi 24.56 per cent, (ST) 23.66 per cent and 22.33 per cent in Uttara Kannada.

Least voter turnout of 18.10 per cent was reported from Haveri, followed by Gulbarga (SC) 18.69 per cent, Bijapur (SC) 18.99 per cent and 19.08 per cent in Bidar.

Polling percentage in other seats were 21.80 in Koppal, 21.71 in Bagalkot, 21.48 in Dharwad, 20.51 per cent in Davanagere, 20.04 per cent in Raichur (ST) and 19.99 in Belgaum.

Voting began at 7 a.m. in 28,022 polling stations across the regions.

Glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and (VVPATs) in many polling stations delayed voting initially.

Among the early voters were state unit and his family at Shikaripura in the Shimoga parliamentary seat, and candidate at Chincholi in the Gulbarga (SC) constituency.

Yeddyurappa's son is contesting from Shimoga for the third time against Madhu Bangarappa, son of late Minster

Jadhav is contesting against Mallikarjun Kharge, who is in the fray for a hat trick in the

Others who voted by noon include Kharge in Gulbarga (SC), BJP's candidate in Dharwad and BJP's sitting member in Davanagere.

An estimated 2.43 crore citizens -- 1.23 crore men, 1.20 crore women and some 10 lakh first time voters in the 18-19 age group -- are on the rolls to exercise their franchise.

"Polling will be held till 6 p.m. in the 14 parliamentary seats across the erstwhile province and the Hyderabad- region," added the

The constituencies include Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur (SC), Gulbarga (SC), Raichur (ST), Bidar, Koppal, (ST), Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga.

The state's electoral office has identified 5,605 polling stations as critical with additional police deployment to ensure peaceful polling and avoid any untoward incident.

In all, 237 candidates, including 10 women, are in the fray, with 164 Independents.

With the ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and fielding common candidates as part of their pre-poll alliance, the nominees are locked in a straight contest with them after nearly three decades.

While the Congress is contesting Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Gulbarga (SC), Raichur (ST), Bidar, Koppal, (ST), Haveri, Dharwad and Davanagere seats, the JD-S is fighting in Bijapur (SC), Shimoga and Uttara Kannada.

and is in the fray from Uttara Kannada on the state's against of the JD-S.

In the Bellary (ST) seat, BJP's Devandrappa is facing outgoing Congress member V.S. Ugrappa, who won the seat in the November 2018 by-election.

In Dharwad, Joshi is taking on Vinay Kulkarni of the Congress. In Bidar, Congress state working is facing sitting BJP member Bhagawanth Khuba.

and BJP is contesting against

The Congress has also fielded woman candidate in against outgoing BJP

The BJP has not fielded any woman in this phase. Its sitting member re-contested from Udupi-Chikamagalur in the April 18 polling.

