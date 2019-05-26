Modi asks parliamentarians to shun VIP culture

Directing the newly-elected parliamentarians not to fall in the trap of publicity, on Saturday cautioned them while talking to the media and asked them to shun the "VIP culture".

"The country hates VIP culture. Why shouldn't we stand in line for an airport security check? There is nothing wrong in it," said.

He asked the MPs to restrain from asking questions like 'why am I being checked despite being a parliamentarian.'

"You should change yourselves by keeping the public in mind. You are a citizen of the country after all," he said, asking the MPs to stay away from VIP treatment as much as possible.

He also warned them not to fall in the trap of and social media, which were very active and could create trouble for them.

"Why can't we stand in the queue when we are also citizens," said, citing the example of former late who had shunned the "VIP culture."

Removing red lights from government vehicles didn't yield any economic benefits, but it had sent a good message among the public, said.

He also told the newly-elected MPs of NDA to check facts before commenting on anything.

Modi asked the NDA MPs not to trust on speculation over joining his as they were aimed at creating confusion.

said he was yet to go through the details of all the parliamentarians and that responsibilities will be given to them as per the norms.

Modi also told the newly-elected MPs that they should not just think about the development of their constituencies, but for the whole country.

He also hailed the women power in the Lok Sabha and said that this was the first time in Independent that such a large number of women MPs would sit in the Parliament. "This has been made possible due to women empowerment," he said.

--IANS

ak/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)