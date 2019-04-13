Modi flays Kumaraswamy for 'insulting' jawans

Dubbing the ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) a "dynastic" party, Modi on Friday criticised HD Kumaraswamy for reportedly saying those who don't get a square meal join the and become jawans.

"It is shocking to know a Chief Minister's thinking is so low to say those who don't get a square meal a day join the and not the rich. What else can people expect from such a leader. By using such words, Kumaraswamy has insulted our patriotic soldiers who sacrifice their life to protect the country," said Modi at a huge poll rally in the state's northwest region.

Terming Kumaraswamy's clarification that his words were misinterpreted a shame, Modi said the cannot escape from what he said at a public meeting while campaigning for his party, as it was on record for anyone to listen in Kannada.

Referring to the H.D. Revanna's statement that he would retire from if Modi got re-elected, and return to power, the said the claim reminded him of what the minister's father and JD-S supremo H.D. had offered to do 5 years ago.

" claimed he would take 'sanyas' from if I became after the 2014 general elections, But he is not only contesting for the seventh time, but also fielded his two grandsons from Hassan and Mandya seats. The dynastic runs deeply in the Gowda clan," said Modi.

Revanna is Gowda's second son and Kumaraswamy his third son.

"Can we trust these people or take their words seriously?," asked Modi.

Gowda's grandsons Prajwal is Revanna's son and contesting from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, while Nikhil is Kumaraswamy's son, who is in fray from the Mandya parliamentary seat.

Kumaraswsamy's wife is a two-time from Ramanagara assembly segment, about 60km southwest of Bengaluru.

