Trinamool's Mahua Moitra declares Rs 2.64-cr assets

Investment banker-turned-legislator Mahua Moitra, who is a Trinamool Congress candidate from West Bengal's Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, has declared movable assets worth over Rs 2.64 crore, including bank deposits in the United Kingdom.
Moitra had shown more than Rs 2.5-crore movable assets in 2016, while contesting the Assembly elections from Karimpur in Nadia district.
In the latest affidavit filed before the Election Commission (EC), the 44-year-old MLA has declared Rs 5,000 cash and Rs 1.43 crore in banks deposits in India, besides a bank balance of over Rs 1.30 lakh in a branch of National Westminster Bank, commonly known as NatWest, in London.
Moitra, who has worked as a Vice President of JP Morgan in the UK, possesses a 3.2 carat diamond ring worth Rs 70 lakh, 150 grams of gold valued at Rs 5 lakh, various silver items including vase, tea and dinner set and others worth Rs 5.68 lakh, and art pieces valued at Rs 25 lakh, and a car, which she bought in 2016.
After leaving her cushy job, she joined politics in September 2008, when Rahul Gandhi drafted her in the Youth Congress as a state coordinator for his "Aam Aadmi Ka Sipahi" project. Two years later, she switched to the Trinamool Congress.
Moitra, a graduate in economics and mathematics from Mount Holyoke College, Massachusetts, claims that she does not own any immovable property. According to her affidavit, she owes over Rs 6.71 lakh to a bank in a vehicle loan.
She has also declared that there is no pending criminal case against her.
