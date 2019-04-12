Trinamool's Mahua Moitra declares Rs 2.64-cr assets

Mahua Moitra, who is a Trinamool candidate from West Bengal's Lok Sabha constituency, has declared movable assets worth over Rs 2.64 crore, including deposits in the

Moitra had shown more than Rs 2.5-crore movable assets in 2016, while contesting the Assembly elections from Karimpur in district.

In the latest affidavit filed before the (EC), the 44-year-old MLA has declared Rs 5,000 cash and Rs 1.43 crore in banks deposits in India, besides a balance of over Rs 1.30 lakh in a branch of National Westminster Bank, commonly known as NatWest, in

Moitra, who has worked as a of in the UK, possesses a 3.2 carat diamond ring worth Rs 70 lakh, 150 grams of gold valued at Rs 5 lakh, various silver items including vase, tea and dinner set and others worth Rs 5.68 lakh, and art pieces valued at Rs 25 lakh, and a car, which she bought in 2016.

After leaving her cushy job, she joined in September 2008, when drafted her in the Youth as a for his "Aam Aadmi Ka Sipahi" project. Two years later, she switched to the Trinamool

Moitra, a graduate in economics and mathematics from Mount Holyoke College, Massachusetts, claims that she does not own any immovable property. According to her affidavit, she owes over Rs 6.71 lakh to a in a vehicle loan.

She has also declared that there is no pending criminal case against her.

--IANS

bdc/ssp/rtp/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)