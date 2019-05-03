Modi government gave befitting reply to Pak: Rupani

Minister said on Friday that gave a strong government which gave a befitting reply to after the Pulwama terror attack.

He also said that the country needed a strong government for development and if returned to power, the corrupt would go to jail.

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP's East Lok Sabha candidate at the Vihar locality here, said, "During the previous government's rule, there were bomb blasts and terrorist attacks across the country. But the then government used to serve biryani to the arrested terrorists."

"But the government gives reply to terrorist even across the border," said, referring to the 2016 surgical strikes and the air strike carried out in Balakot by the after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

He also said that Wing returned to from within 24 hours of his capture due to the strong leadership of the

The Minister also said that the recent declaration of Jaish-e-Mohammed as a global terrorist by the Security Council (UNSC) was a big diplomatic victory for the country.

Attacking the Opposition, Rupani said, "All those who earlier never wanted to see each others' face have today come together to remove Modi, who is working to eradicate poverty."

He also accused the Opposition parties of practicing appeasement and said that they believed in and hence always tried to appease a certain religion.

"The believes in development of all without discriminating anyone on the basis of caste or religion," he said.

Firing salvos at the Opposition parties over their Prime Ministerial candidate, Rupani said, "The BJP has declared it's Prime Ministerial candidate. The opposition should also tell the nation about it's candidate."

"In the Opposition camp, everyone wants to become the Prime Minister, whether it's chief Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati or They all are in the race for the Prime Minister's post.

"But if they come to power, they would not be able to form a strong and decisive government as they would fight for the post everyday," he said.

Accusing the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of being involved in corruption, Rupani said, "During the 10-year UPA rule, we heard of numerous scams and corruption cases, while in the last five years we have heard none."

Speaking about Gambhir, Rupani said, "He played aggressively on the pitch against Pakistan, just like the way Modi tackles the neighbouring country over terrorism."

He also appealed the voters to vote for the BJP to strengthen Modi's hands.

Elections in the national capital are due on May 12 in the sixth phase. The BJP had won all the seven seats in in 2014.

