Modi government praised in north, east; gets thumbs down in south: IANS-CVOTER Poll Tracker-I

Voters are most satisfied with the performance of the Narendra Modi government in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan but the number of most dissatisfied is highest in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Punjab, according to the latest findings of the CVOTER-IANS poll tracker.
As per the small sample size survey carried out on April 8, 66.41 percent of respondents in Himachal Pradesh said that they were "very much satisfied" with the performance of the Central government.
Haryana was second with 65.81 percent respondents in a sample size of 370 saying they were very satisfied with the Modi government followed by Rajasthan with 64.53 percent.
It is noteworthy that Rajasthan, which voted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out in December 2018, is right among the top in the list of states where people are most satisfied with the performance of Modi government.
The net approval rating of the Central government -- taking into account "very much satisfied", "satisfied to some extent", "not at all satisfied" and "can't say" responses -- is highest in Himachal Pradesh followed by Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.
Among the states where people are most dissatisfied with the Centre is Tamil Nadu where 51.1 percent respondents, in a sample of 566, said they were not happy. The opinion poll outcome may not be a good news for the BJP as it has tied-up with the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for the 2019 general elections.
The dissatisfaction level is high in another southern state, Left-ruled Kerala, where 49.59 percent respondents in a sample of 799 gave a thumbs down to the Centre. The only northern state with high negatives for the Centre is Congress-ruled Punjab where 44.38 percent respondents expressed complete dissatisfaction with Modi government.
Among the new territories BJP is looking to conquer is Odisha where 63.73 percent respondents on April 8 said they were very satisfied with the Modi government as against only 14.26 percent saying they were not, in a sample size of 420.
In Jammu and Kashmir, both the satisfaction and dissatisfaction levels are high, indicating differences in the regional conditions. In a sample size of 663, 47.6 percent respondents said they were very satisfied with the Centre while 30.22 percent said they were not.
In politically-significant Uttar Pradesh, 47.93 percent respondents said they were very satisifed and 26.8 percent said they were not.
