Modi, Jagan greet Chandrababu on birthday

and (YSRCP) were among the leaders who greeted Minister who turned 69 on Saturday.

Modi wished the (TDP) a long and healthy life. "Greetings to CM, @ncbn on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life," tweeted the

"Warm birthday greetings to @ncbn garu," tweeted Jagan

Elections to Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha states were held on April 11. The poll campaign saw bitter war of words between Naidu and Jagan. The TDP and Modi also attacked each other using some harsh words.

Naidu celebrated the birthday at his residence with his wife N. Bhuvaneswari, son and daughter-in-law He cut the cake to celebrate the occasion.

Lokesh shared the pictures of celebrations on with the caption "glimpse into the birthday celebrations of our hero".

"I'm the most fortunate to have watched you being the visionary & doer that the world knows while being a doting husband, father & grandpa who continues to hop & run with Devaansh like a 4-yr-old. Here's to a more energetic & enthusiastic you in the coming years, #HappyBirthdayCBN," tweeted Lokesh.

--IANS

ms/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)