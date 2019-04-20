Modi, Jagan greet Chandrababu on birthday

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were among the leaders who greeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who turned 69 on Saturday.
Modi wished the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief a long and healthy life. "Greetings to Andhra Pradesh CM, @ncbn Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life," tweeted the Prime Minister.
"Warm birthday greetings to @ncbn garu," tweeted Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Elections to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha states were held on April 11. The poll campaign saw bitter war of words between Naidu and Jagan. The TDP chief and Modi also attacked each other using some harsh words.
Naidu celebrated the birthday at his residence with his wife N. Bhuvaneswari, son Nara Lokesh and daughter-in-law Brahmani. He cut the cake to celebrate the occasion.
Lokesh shared the pictures of celebrations on Twitter with the caption "glimpse into the birthday celebrations of our hero".
"I'm the most fortunate to have watched you being the visionary & doer that the world knows while being a doting husband, father & grandpa who continues to hop & run with Devaansh like a 4-yr-old. Here's to a more energetic & enthusiastic you in the coming years, #HappyBirthdayCBN," tweeted Lokesh.
