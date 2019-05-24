Modi meets officials and staff of PMO

Acknowledging the contribution of each and every member of his team for the BJP's resounding success in the Lok Sabha elections, on Friday said that the last five years have been a learning experience as he met and greeted the officials and staff of the (PMO) at the South Block.

Senior officials of the PMO, including Nripendra Misra, Ajit Doval, and Secretary to PM Bhaskar Khulbe, felicitated Modi for his party's thumping victory in the

"The appreciated the efforts and dedication of the entire PMO over the last five years and urged everyone to rededicate themselves to work even harder to play a key role in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of India," said a release issued by the (PIB).

Modi further said that people have great expectations from the government, which provide the PMO team the to work with utmost dedication.

