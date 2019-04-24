Modi misleading the country on quota: Mayawati

-
ALSO READ
Shortly after returning from EC ban, Mayawati aims at BJP
After May 23, Mayawati, Akhilesh will start part two of their enmity: PM Modi
Those who voted for Modi can also oust him: Mayawati
Modi lowering political discourse in country, using ED and CBI to target political rivals: Mayawati
EC should also stop PM Modi from seeking votes in name of Army : Akhilesh Yadav
-
BSP President Mayawati on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country on reservation.
She was replying to Modi's assertion in Maharashtra's Nandurbar that no one can take away reservation allotted to some sections of the society by the author of the Constitution Dr B.R. Ambedkar as long as (Modi) headed the government.
Writing in a Twitter post, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said: "The Prime Minister is misleading the country by saying that reservation in jobs and education will never be ended. It's a jumla, because just like under the Congress rule, during the BJP government too all SC/ST/OBC reservation benefits were made completely ineffective. Why?"
She added: "The BJP and the Prime Minister must also explain why their governments at the Centre and in the states are not filling up lakhs of government jobs reserved for dalits, tribals and other backward classes (OBCs) and depriving these sections of their due."
--IANS
hindi/rtp/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU