BJP creating divisions among people, says Akhilesh

IANS  |  Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) 

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is creating frictions among people.

Addressing an election rally here in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party President said: "BJP is thriving on a 'divide and rule' policy. The party wants to spread hatred. People are losing trust on the party, hence it is creating divisions among them."

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: "Last time (in 2014) he collected votes by offering tea. He made us see dreams that black money would disappear. Money is never black, transactions and dealings are."

Hoping that "Mahagathbandhan", an alliance of opposition parties, would defeat the BJP, the former Chief Minster urged the people not to trust those dividing the people.

"Mahagathbandhan will bring 'maha-parivartan' (a massive change)," he said.

--IANS

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 15:44 IST

