BJP creating divisions among people, says Akhilesh

Former Yadav on Wednesday said the is creating frictions among people.

Addressing an election rally here in Uttar Pradesh, the said: "BJP is thriving on a 'divide and rule' policy. The party wants to spread hatred. People are losing trust on the party, hence it is creating divisions among them."

Taking a jibe at Narendra Modi, he said: "Last time (in 2014) he collected votes by offering tea. He made us see dreams that black money would disappear. Money is never black, transactions and dealings are."

Hoping that "Mahagathbandhan", an alliance of opposition parties, would defeat the BJP, the former Chief urged the people not to trust those dividing the people.

"Mahagathbandhan will bring 'maha-parivartan' (a massive change)," he said.

--IANS

hindi-pgh/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)